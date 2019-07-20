Sharjah free zones bag two awards in Berlin, Milan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, SAIF ZONE, and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, have bagged two international awards, in recognition of their sustained efforts to develop state-of-the-art business infrastructure that meet investors' growing needs.

The two free zones received the European Society for Quality Research, ESQR’s, 'Quality Choice prize 2019' in the 'Gold Category 2019' at the Convention and Awards Ceremony held in Berlin, Germany.

The ESQR’s Quality Choice Prize evaluates the efforts and initiatives implemented by various organizations and highlights the exceptional success in quality management, and innovative practices followed when implementing strategies that stimulate institutional performance. More than 65 companies, institutions and government departments from various sectors of Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia, were recognised during the event.

SAIF ZONE and HFZA also received the 'Achievements Awards' in the economy and business category, at the awarding ceremony ‘Turning Achievements into Recognition’, organised by the Europe Business Assembly, EBA.

The event acknowledges the best organisations, companies and personalities for their outstanding achievements in international relations, economy, politics, science and social life, in Milan, Italy. A total of 100 organisations, companies from around the world were honoured during the event.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport Free Zone, received the awards in the presence of Ali Saeed Al Jarwan, HAFZA Deputy Commercial Director, and Raed Bu Khater, SAIF ZONE Business Development Manager.

Al Mazrouei met a number of senior officials and directors of international institutions and companies participating in the two events and discussed with them ways of cooperation and prospects of activating coordination as well as investment opportunities offered by the two free zones to international companies.

"Winning these prestigious awards is an undoubted triumph for Sharjah free zones, which proved that investing in improving services and facilities, enhancing the quality and efficiency, and enriching the experience of investors is the best recipe to success and excellence" Al Mazrouei said.

Al Mazrouei stressed that quality and institutional efficiency top the priorities of the Sharjah Free Zones. "This is because the sustainability, quality and efficiency of services provided in accordance with the best international standards is a key objective that the emirate's free zones focus on and seek to achieve."

"These two awards, which are the latest in a series of awards attained by Sharjah free zones, will be added to our record of achievements," he noted, adding that "Sharjah free zones will continuously deliver the best and finest services to the business community in accordance with the latest international practices."