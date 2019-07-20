UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Free Zones Bag Two Awards In Berlin, Milan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Sharjah free zones bag two awards in Berlin, Milan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, SAIF ZONE, and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, have bagged two international awards, in recognition of their sustained efforts to develop state-of-the-art business infrastructure that meet investors' growing needs.

The two free zones received the European Society for Quality Research, ESQR’s, 'Quality Choice prize 2019' in the 'Gold Category 2019' at the Convention and Awards Ceremony held in Berlin, Germany.

The ESQR’s Quality Choice Prize evaluates the efforts and initiatives implemented by various organizations and highlights the exceptional success in quality management, and innovative practices followed when implementing strategies that stimulate institutional performance. More than 65 companies, institutions and government departments from various sectors of Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia, were recognised during the event.

SAIF ZONE and HFZA also received the 'Achievements Awards' in the economy and business category, at the awarding ceremony ‘Turning Achievements into Recognition’, organised by the Europe Business Assembly, EBA.

The event acknowledges the best organisations, companies and personalities for their outstanding achievements in international relations, economy, politics, science and social life, in Milan, Italy. A total of 100 organisations, companies from around the world were honoured during the event.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport Free Zone, received the awards in the presence of Ali Saeed Al Jarwan, HAFZA Deputy Commercial Director, and Raed Bu Khater, SAIF ZONE Business Development Manager.

Al Mazrouei met a number of senior officials and directors of international institutions and companies participating in the two events and discussed with them ways of cooperation and prospects of activating coordination as well as investment opportunities offered by the two free zones to international companies.

"Winning these prestigious awards is an undoubted triumph for Sharjah free zones, which proved that investing in improving services and facilities, enhancing the quality and efficiency, and enriching the experience of investors is the best recipe to success and excellence" Al Mazrouei said.

Al Mazrouei stressed that quality and institutional efficiency top the priorities of the Sharjah Free Zones. "This is because the sustainability, quality and efficiency of services provided in accordance with the best international standards is a key objective that the emirate's free zones focus on and seek to achieve."

"These two awards, which are the latest in a series of awards attained by Sharjah free zones, will be added to our record of achievements," he noted, adding that "Sharjah free zones will continuously deliver the best and finest services to the business community in accordance with the latest international practices."

Related Topics

Assembly Africa World Australia Business Europe Sharjah Germany Berlin Milan Italy Event From Government Best Top Asia Saif Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

GoAir launches new flights from Mumbai, Delhi to U ..

2 minutes ago

New taxes and rupee devaluation: Mobile phone pric ..

5 minutes ago

Allah-o-Akbar! Maryam Nawaz reacts to forensic rep ..

19 minutes ago

UK warns British ships to avoid Hormuz Strait

15 minutes ago

India grounds pilot for sending hijack alert by mi ..

14 minutes ago

Forensic audit declares Judge Arshad Malik’s vid ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.