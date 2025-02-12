Sharjah Free Zones boost investment with Chinese businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) hosted a high-level delegation from the People's Republic of China to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The discussions focused on boosting investment opportunities for Chinese businesses in the Emirate of Sharjah, capitalising on the two zones’ competitive advantages, including advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge logistical solutions.

These benefits empower global businesses, particularly the Chinese enterprises, to pursue their growth and expansion plans in regional markets.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA and SAIF Zone, received Ou Boqian, Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with the accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by key officials from both sides.

The meeting highlighted the business growth opportunities the Emirate of Sharjah offers to investors, thanks to its strategic location and its interconnected land, sea and air transportation network. The visiting delegation was also briefed on the attractive investment prospects and incentives available to the Chinese business community.

The delegation’s visit aimed to explore avenues for mutual collaboration, taking advantage of the commercial and industrial benefits that Sharjah and its free zone offer to investors. These advantages cater to companies seeking to invest in a stable and fertile environment equipped with integrated services and robust infrastructure that foster the growth and prosperity of their businesses.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei praised the robust economic and trade ties between the UAE and China. He pointed to the continuous growth in the number of Chinese businesses investing in the Hamriyah Free Zone and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, with over 95 companies operating in diverse sectors, including oil and gas, electronics, heavy machinery, and engineering.

This underscores the Chinese companies’ increasing interest to invest and expand their footprint in Sharjah, leveraging the emirate’s competitive advantages and attractive incentives offered to entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. These benefits provide Chinese businessmen with exceptional opportunities to establish strategic centers for their core businesses, industries and entrepreneurship.

Ou Boqian underlined Sharjah’s prominent status as a distinguished cultural and civilizational hub in the UAE, lauding its rich heritage and history that exemplify a sense of multicultural integration and peaceful coexistence.

She highlighted the strong historical ties between Sharjah and China, which create a solid foundation for enhancing future cooperation between the two nations across various economic sectors.

Recognised for its advanced investment landscape, Sharjah boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure that includes world-class ports and airports, coupled with the comprehensive services available in its free zones. These factors facilitate business operations for Chinese companies, empowering them to grow and thrive in various fields including heavy industries, advanced technology, and e-commerce.

The Chinese delegation ended their visit with a tour of the facilities located in SAIF Zone and selected customs centres. They were introduced to the range of services including streamlined customs clearance procedures. These efforts leverage digital technologies to deliver high-quality, swift, and efficient services to investors.