UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Generated 5.4 Billion Kilowatt-hours In H1: SEWA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Energy generated in the Emirate of Sharjah amounted to 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours during the first half of the year, according to latest statistics by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Figures indicated that the residential sector in the Emirate of Sharjah is the most in consuming electricity at 41.19 percent, and the commercial sector is in 2nd place with 35.18 percent, followed by the government sector with 12.03 percent, then the industrial sector by 11.48 percent, and the agricultural sector by 0.13 percent.

Engineer Issa Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of Electricity Production at SEWA, confirmed that the strategy of implementing SEWA projects in the field of electric power generation aims to achieve the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the demand of electricity, keeping pace with the residential, commercial and industrial growth in the Emirate of Sharjah and increasing production capacity.

He pointed out that the Authority is working on the implementation of two projects to develop the Al Hamriyah and Layyah stations, which are considered among the most ambitious projects in the production of electrical energy with high efficiency in the Emirate of Sharjah, contributing to meeting the rapid demand for energy in the emirate.

Al Suwaidi added that the Authority was able to achieve its most important strategic objectives to reduce emissions and raise operating efficiency in cooperation with major international companies.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Gas Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

2 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

3 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s successful handling of the COVID-19 crisis ..

UAE’s successful handling of the COVID-19 crisis reflects the total confidence ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.