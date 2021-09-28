Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Energy generated in the Emirate of Sharjah amounted to 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours during the first half of the year, according to latest statistics by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

Figures indicated that the residential sector in the Emirate of Sharjah is the most in consuming electricity at 41.19 percent, and the commercial sector is in 2nd place with 35.18 percent, followed by the government sector with 12.03 percent, then the industrial sector by 11.48 percent, and the agricultural sector by 0.13 percent.

Engineer Issa Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of Electricity Production at SEWA, confirmed that the strategy of implementing SEWA projects in the field of electric power generation aims to achieve the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the demand of electricity, keeping pace with the residential, commercial and industrial growth in the Emirate of Sharjah and increasing production capacity.

He pointed out that the Authority is working on the implementation of two projects to develop the Al Hamriyah and Layyah stations, which are considered among the most ambitious projects in the production of electrical energy with high efficiency in the Emirate of Sharjah, contributing to meeting the rapid demand for energy in the emirate.

Al Suwaidi added that the Authority was able to achieve its most important strategic objectives to reduce emissions and raise operating efficiency in cooperation with major international companies.