UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Girl Guides Build Self-confidence Braving The Wild

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Girl Guides build self-confidence braving the wild

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) 100 participants from brownies (7-11 years) Guides (12 – 15 years) and Senior Guides (16–18 years) of the Sharjah Girl Guides, SGG, have summoned their spirit of adventure and learning on an exciting winter camp titled ‘Under the moonlight’, organised with the aim of getting the girls better accustomed to the unknown and mysterious natural world.

Focused on educating the young participants about local wildlife and the know-how of camping, SGG’s larger objective was to enable them to better understand and appreciate their surroundings, build individual and social skills being involved in a variety of adventures, as well as learn team spirit taking up group activities like cooking.

While the Brownies had their winter camp at the SGG headquarters, the Senior Guides enjoyed a multitude of novel experiences like kayaking, camping and hiking in Al Ain, including a safari trip at Al Ain Zoo. Both groups also participated in several team building activities.

The Senior Guides were tested on strength of character and better understood responsibility, ultimately finishing camp with a stronger sense of independence and self-belief. All successful participants were awarded the SGG ‘Guiding World’ badge.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Young Independence All From

Recent Stories

Metro bus project from Peshawar Morr to new airpor ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

22 seconds ago

&#039;Significant fears&#039; over 17 missing in A ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks start year with rally

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris justified in openly resisting Indian occ ..

6 minutes ago

Federal govt seeks stay on verdict against extensi ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.