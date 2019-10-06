UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Government Attends GITEX Technology Week 2019

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Government attends GITEX Technology Week 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Government of Sharjah participated in the 39th edition of the GITEX Technology Week 2019, the most prominent five-day technology event in the UAE and the region, which opened on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government, up to 33 departments and government agencies are also participating in GITEX this year. They will be unveiling new projects and services that underpin the concept of digital transformation, which now represents a fundamental pillar upon which the strategies adopted by the Government of Sharjah are based, in order to ensure more accuracy and transparency in public services.

"Under the leadership of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has established itself as one of the most technology savvy cities in the world, to streamline digital transformation and ensure the development of all electronic services we provide," said Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah e-Government Department.

On the first day of the exhibition, the government entities of the emirate of Sharjah displayed their electronic services, digital solutions and innovative smart applications that have improved the experiences of their customers.

"The reputation of Sharjah as a leading pilot city places greater responsibility on the e-Government Department to support the emirate’s digital renaissance, that has boosted its development process and provides outstanding services to all segments of society," said Sheikh Khalid.

"At GITEX, we seek to highlight the technological achievements of the Sharjah Government and its future plans to enhance the work mechanism and systems across government departments in the emirate," he added.

At the Sharjah Government pavilion, participating government departments will showcase a number of new projects that will directly contribute to the development of e-government services and ensure further improvement in the levels of customer satisfaction, as well as assist customers in all aspects of their digital needs.

Sheikh Khalid toured the Sharjah Government's pavilion on the first day of GITEX Technology Week 2019, where he was briefed about the accomplishments and achievements of the government entities and about their projects and initiatives.

