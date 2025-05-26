Open Menu

Sharjah Government Communication Award Motivates Creatives

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 08:03 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Government Communication Award, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, stands out as an exceptional platform that honours creativity and pushes the boundaries of excellence. In its 12th edition, reshaping the concepts of influence and communication, the “Best Changemakers in Digital Content Category” presents an innovative communication and media vision for the digital world.

The award is open for nominations until July 24, offering an opportunity for talented, influential, and purposeful communication visionaries.

This year, the award includes 23 categories divided into five main sectors: "Government Entities, International Organisations, and the Private Sector Awards," "Individual Awards," "Partners Awards," and finally, "Jury Awards." Those wishing to participate can apply through the official website (https://gca.sgmb.ae).

The “Best Changemakers in Digital Content Category” complements the award's objectives of honouring positive changemakers through content, given that positive change comes from the impact, motivation, and inspiration of words or images.

Competitions for the "Best Changemaker Under 18" and "Best Changemaker Over 18" categories are open to all. The judging panel bases its evaluation on a set of precise criteria, including creativity, quality, and relevance of the content, positive impact on the recipient, technological comprehension, stimulating community interaction, contributing to learning, sustainability and impact of the content, and adherence to digital ethics. The category focuses on the essence of the message, the credibility of the performance, and the relevance of the content to vital issues such as quality of life and sustainability.

This category, previously known as "Best Meaningful Digital Content Creators," honours creatives, including content writers, photographers, and video creators, who have transformed social media and other media into platforms for disseminating constructive messages that promote knowledge, support community cohesion, and communicate meaningfully.

