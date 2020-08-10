Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 22 of 2020, promoting and appointing Head of Sharjah Government Legal Department.

The new Emiri Decree stipulates that Dr.

Mansour bin Nassar shall be promoted as the Head of Sharjah Government Legal Department, in accordance with the employment system in the government of Sharjah.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the day of issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.