UrduPoint.com

Sharjah, Government Of Jersey Explore Environmental Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah, Government of Jersey explore environmental cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, held discussions with John Le Fondré, Chief Minister of Jersey, to expand collaboration in several fields, including the environment, the protection of natural reserves and archaeological sites.

The meeting, held at the Buhais Geology Park in the emirate, was attended by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Peter Jackson, Architect Advisor in His Highness the Ruler's Office, Sharjah; Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah; and Rawda Al Katbi from the Buhais Geology Park.

The two sides explored ways of extending the range of cooperation in the maintenance, protection and promotion of geological and archaeological sites, and discussed how the Jersey government could benefit from Sharjah’s expertise in this field. The meeting also examined the development of a joint action plan for cooperation and expertise exchanges between the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in Jersey and Sharjah's EPAA.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Jersey delegation toured the Buhais Geology Park and was briefed on its exceptional geological and archaeological features that date to more than 125,000 years.

"Sharjah has extensive experience in sustainably preserving its valuable environment and heritage resources. Furthermore, the emirate is known for its well-protected nature reserves and its leading status as a pioneer in eco-cultural tourism on a regional level.

Our diverse experience and journey in this field have been recognised internationally, and we look forward to sharing our collective knowledge and best practices with the Jersey government," said Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Fahim emphasised Sharjah’s keenness in exchanging expertise with cities and countries of the world, including the Government of Jersey.

"Jersey is known for implementing progressive legislation that firmly addresses environmental challenges, and has made advanced contributions to the conservation of wildlife and environment protection, and waste management and water pollution," he added.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, John Le Fondré stated that the strong and dynamic relationship between the UAE and Jersey goes back many years, and has led to growth and partnership opportunities in many areas.

"Today, we are here in Sharjah to expand on this relationship and move our collaboration away from commercial services and into areas concerning the environment, culture and heritage," he noted.

He also said that the many outstanding heritage sites in his country could benefit from Sharjah’s experience in maintaining and preserving its cultural heritage.

Le Fondré added that the visit to the UAE also seeks to build on the strong foundations of talks and discussions held previously by representatives of the two sides.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Water UAE Sharjah Visit Jackson From Government Best

Recent Stories

Pandemic has not diminished the magic of cinema: S ..

Pandemic has not diminished the magic of cinema: SIFF

46 minutes ago
 HBL continues its strong business momentum in Q3 2 ..

HBL continues its strong business momentum in Q3 2021; Profit rises to Rs 46.4 b ..

50 minutes ago
 ALECSO appoints Alyazia Al Nahyan as Ambassador fo ..

ALECSO appoints Alyazia Al Nahyan as Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO

1 hour ago
 vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set ..

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

1 hour ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.