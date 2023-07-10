Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) Sharjah has formally handed over the title of Arab Capital of Sports and Culture 2023 to the Republic of Algeria following its win in the competition.

Abdel Rahman Hammad, Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports, accepted the award on behalf of the Sharjah Sports Council delegation, which was represented by Dr Abdullah Abdulrahman bin Sultan, a board member, and Mohammed Ali bin Hamad, Director of Government Communication Department.

Sharjah transferred the tournament flag to Algeria at the event, marking Algeria's turn to be acknowledged by the Arab Union of Sports Culture.

The handover ceremony was presided over by Dr Ashraf Sobhi, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, and Major General Ahmed Nasser, President of Arab Associations and Chairman of the Supreme Technical Committee for Supervision and Monitoring of the Arab Games.

It took place in Algeria on the sidelines of the Arab Sports Tournament.

Minister Abdel Rahman Hammad complimented the Emirate of Sharjah for receiving this important prize in the past, owing to the support and involvement of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He emphasised that Sharjah is deserving of its distinction as an Arab cultural and sporting centre.

The minister also praised the emirate's efforts in sports and culture, saying they had helped the country's developing image.

