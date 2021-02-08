Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award withheld due to travel restrictions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) SHARJAH, 8th February 2021 (WAM) - The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Sharjah Excellence Award (SEA), have agreed to withhold the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award for this year due to travel restrictions.

This came at a meeting today to review the developments of the award's work plan in its 2020-2021 edition in light of the amendments made recently to keep pace with the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was held via visual communication technology, and chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award (SEC).

Attending were the members of the board: Khalid Jassim Al Midfa Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Walid Abdelrahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Board of Directors, Mohammed Ahmed Al Shehhi, Member of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Board of Directors, Mohammed Ahmad Amin Al Awadi, Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dr. Salah Taher Al Hajj, Deputy Director of the University of Sharjah (UoS) for Community Affairs, Lalo Samuel, Head of the Representative Committee for the industry sector at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Nada Al Hajri, the General Coordinator of Sharjah Excellence Award (SEA).

The board also reviewed the promotional stages of the award, which included holding a number of introductory seminars and field visits, along with individual meetings. In addition to communicating with the companies and institutions recently organised by SCCI to market the award categories, as well as reviewing the training courses that will be offered by the award for this year and approved by the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM).

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais praised the efforts made by the award's team during the past period, stressing SCCI’s keenness to ensure the development and strengthening of the award's position and reputation as one of the most prominent economic initiatives aimed at encouraging the adoption of quality standards and work ethics. This comes through arbitration methodologies that keep pace with better international practices and the latest institutional evaluation models, as well as helping private sector companies to improve their performance and the quality of their services and develop their responsibility towards society. In addition to encouraging environmentally friendly practices and enhancing the role of economic enterprises in advancing sustainable development.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais called on the award's team to continue work and intensify efforts during the coming period to promote its various categories, in order to achieve its mission of activating the role of the private sector in the process of economic integration locally and in the Gulf. Such endeavours come by focusing on developing its facilities and developing its performance and efficiency.

It is noteworthy that SEA’s BoT had recently made a set of new changes, such as an amendment to the criteria for SEA, one of the award’s seven categories, where criteria were added related to the applicant’s personal characteristics, the company's strategic direction, professionalism, innovation and business outcomes. In addition to merging the 2020 edition with the 2021 edition, and strengthening the targeted support for entrepreneurs from small business owners and entrepreneurs with disabilities.