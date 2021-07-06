Sharjah has many achievements in preserving UAE cultural heritage: Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stated that, over the past 50 years, the Sharjah Government has made numerous achievements related to the preservation of the UAE's cultural heritage, which in turn helped enhance its role in advancing academic and scientific research.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Musallam said that the institute is an academic and cultural institution that aims to document the UAE's heritage and develop the capabilities of cadres working in fields related to cultural heritage.

He added that among Sharjah Government's key initiative aimed at safeguarding heritage is the Sharjah Heritage Days, which is an annual three-week event that enables different generations to explore the different environments of the UAE, like land and sea, as well as Emirati crafts.

Upon the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we completed the restoration of all heritage areas and markets in the emirate, he added, noting that Sheikh Sultan also ordered the establishment of the "Kalba Heritage Museum", which is set to be a major landmark in the UAE.

Al Musallam stressed that the institute is working on reviving several heritage folklore events and is organising other related events, such as traditional crafts and games forums, as well as seminars and lectures, adding that the institute publishes around 50 books and two journals annually and offers five professional diplomas in heritage-related fields.

He also underscored the institute’s ties and mutual programmes with universities in Morocco, Italy, Armenia, China and Romania.

Al Musallam affirmed that the institute plans to become an academic entity that offers bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degrees, in collaboration with its partners, in addition to being a key contributor to the promotion of Arab heritage.

At the end of the interview, Al Musallam expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sultan for supporting the efforts to preserve heritage.