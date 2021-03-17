UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Heritage Days Announces Comprehensive COVID-19 Precautionary Measures For Weekend Kick-off

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Higher Committee of the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days has announced that comprehensive precautionary measures adhering to UAE’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations will be implemented at the event venues to ensure the wellbeing of both visitors and participants.

Organised by Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), the annually held Sharjah Heritage Days will run for three weeks, from March 20 to April 10, at the Heart of Sharjah’s heritage area and the Khorfakkan Heritage Area.

The committee received members from the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (ECDMT) in Sharjah as part of an inspection visit to both venue sites in Sharjah and Khorfakkan, where the team ensured the implementation of special protocols and necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The event’s committee announced that 28 precautionary measures will be implemented, including two entry and exit gates equipped with thermal detectors, physical distancing signs and posters, and precautionary instructions displayed on screens at the venue entrances.

In addition, protective barriers have been installed in front of customer service booths and dividers placed between seats.

Amongst the precautionary measures include plans for daily sterilisation of the venues, while the activity areas will be sterilised after every use.

Visitors and participants will have easy access to hand sanitising stations, gloves, and masks at both the venues.

In line with the precautionary measures, the committee has capped visitor capacity at 3,000 during weekdays and 6,000 on weekends.

To faciliate visitors’ experience, organisers have allocated 490 parking spaces around the Heart of Sharjah district, including 400 behind Sharjah Theater for Performing Arts, 40 behind Al Zahraa Mosque, 20 in front of Al Arsa Market, and 30 behind the Bukhatir Investment Group building. Valet parking service will be available at Al Arsa Market and Sharjah Art Theatre. Parking spaces at the Cultural Heritage Activities Centre and Al Bait Al Gharbi are reserved for employees and participants.

