Sharjah Heritage Days’ Higher Committee Inspects Preparations Ahead Of 18th Edition

Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Heritage Days’ higher committee inspects preparations ahead of 18th edition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The Higher Committee of the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage has carried out a detailed inspection visit in Heart of Sharjah – the historically rich area, which will be the backdrop of the three-week celebration of local, regional and global cultures.

The visit’s objective was to check on the progress of preparations of the international event, which pays tribute to the rich history, customs, traditions, arts, and crafts of the UAE, by enabling visitors from different nationalities and age groups to experience these through a packed programme of activities.

The inspection visit was led by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, who was accompanied by representatives of the event’s organising committees. The officials received a full update on the groundworks of the festival, which are now in the final leg. They toured the venue, taking a detailed look at the festival infrastructure including performance stages and pavilions of participating government entities and departments, to ensure these are all built in strict adherence to the UAE’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, noted, "Sharjah Heritage Days is a large-scale community event, and its success has always been in perfecting the festival’s finer details. We are keener than ever to ensure that our preparations are up to the best international standards of health and safety, which will enable our local and international participants and visitors to make the most of this authentic celebration of local and global heritage. We carried out a thorough inspection, checking the readiness of each section of the venue that will host various activities."

"There is no better place than Heart of Sharjah – an area steeped in history – to host Sharjah Heritage Days, which is why we choose this venue every year. It offers us an ideal platform to showcase not only local cultural and artistic traditions, but those of several countries who join us from all over the world. In the exceptional circumstances, we hope this edition is successful in achieving its goal of showcasing our rich and vibrant heritage to the world," he added.

More Stories From Middle East

