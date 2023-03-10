Sharjah Heritage Days kicks off in Al Hamriyah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The 20th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days kicked off in Al Hamriyah in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

The opening ceremony was attended by Humaid Saif bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Municipal Council in Al Hamriyah; Saeed Obaid Bouvier Al Shamsi, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Al Hamriyah; Humaid Ali Al Ali, Deputy Chairman of Al Hamriyah Region Council; Humaid Fayez Al Shamsi, Vice President of the Municipal Council; Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality; and a large number of attendees, families, and those interested in heritage.

Visitors and guests of the Heritage Days in Al Hamriyah were briefed on the activities taking place in various parts of the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah, most notably interactive, folkloric and popular theatrical performances that were implemented through schools in Al Hamriyah region, as well as traditional songs, acting scenes, folk and sports games and cultural events.

Artistic activities and popular dances were presented by international teams and a number of heritage teams, and competitions for children accompanying by their parents were implemented, and valuable gifts and prizes were also distributed.

Humaid Al Shamsi said that holding Sharjah Heritage Days activities in Al Hamriyah comes within the framework of the insightful vision and wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in representing the heritage aspects of reviving memory and arranging for a prosperous future.

Mubarak Al Shamsi praised the great role of the Sharjah Ruler in promoting heritage and folklore in the conscience of the people of the Emirate of Sharjah, and His Highness's support for folklore and heritage in various countries of the world and his continuous effort to support organisations working in this field, and the establishment of heritage and cultural centres in countries around the world.

He also praised the cooperation of various departments, bodies and institutions in the Sharjah government and their keenness to participate in the activities of Al Hamriyah Heritage Days, lauding the efforts made by the Sharjah Heritage Institute, represented by its Chairman Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, for their continuous communication and follow-up, and their main role in preserving heritage, its identity, its popular components and legacy, stressing that the Sharjah Heritage Days have become a cultural window that sheds light on the authenticity of the past, the nobility of the present, and the bright future.

A number of institutions is participating in Sharjah Heritage Days' activities including Al Hamriyah Municipality, the Municipal Council of Al Hamriyah Region, the Emiri Diwan, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Al Hamriyah District Council, the Social Services Department, the Sharjah Ladies Club, Al Hamriyah Club, Al Hamriyah Art Center, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, schools in Al Hamriyah and Al Shula Private school.