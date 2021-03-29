Sharjah Heritage Days sees remarkable turnout on second day in Khor Fakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The 18th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) continues in the city of Khor Fakkan "Heritage Area", as it witnessed a remarkable turnout of attendees on its second day.

In a joyful heritage atmosphere that brought together citizens, residents and heritage lovers in the area of Khor Fakkan, the second day of the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days began with artistic performances and folk dances of AL-Ayyala art, presented by the Dibba War Band. In addition, traditional competitions were held at the SHD Theatre in Khor Fakkan for all age groups, presented by Ayman Ali Salem, aimed at spreading heritage and cultural awareness.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said, "Khor Fakkan continues its activities for the Sharjah Heritage Days festival, and has witnessed an encouraging response and attendance from the emirate’s citizens and residents of all nationalities. The second day of activities was distinguished by the momentum it brought, with a variety of activities from songs, folk dances, heritage competitions, exhibitions and workshops, and the beauty and splendour of the traditional 'Haq Al Lailah' celebration. Sharjah Heritage Days has a lot to offer in educating the public on the culture and heritage of Sharjah."

A cultural symposium, as part of the activities of Sharjah Heritage Days, was organised at the Youth House in the Heritage Area, under the slogan "Inspired Among Us", entitled "Cultural Heritage in the United Arab Emirates". Speaking at the theatre was Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khor Fakkan Municipal Council, Eng. Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, Director of Khor Fakkan Municipality, and Fatima Al-Mughni, a former member of the Consultative Council of Sharjah, a social researcher and expert in folklore.

Dr. Al Naqbi talked about the ancient folk games that were famous in the city, stressing that popular games must be revived.

Al-Qadi spoke about the popular terminology and phrases that no longer exist in language, and have been omitted due to social media, soap operas, and other influencing factors.

Al-Mughni talked about the mechanisms of heritage culture in the UAE, and the role of women and men and their support for each other in establishing customs and traditions in the Emirati family. In her speech, she also touched on the city of Khor Fakkan acting as a model for rooting the intangible heritage, thanks to the vision and guidance of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) celebrated the tradition of "Haq Al Lailah", a cultural tradition that sees the distribution of special gifts to children, such as Emirati food and sweets at SHD. Traditionally, it is celebrated on the night of the fifteenth of Sha’ban.

Khaled Ahmed Obaid Al Shehhi, Director of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Khor Fakkan branch, confirmed, "We are keen to revive the celebration of this occasion as an old custom that has a special place in the hearts of Khor Fakkan’s people, and all those in the emirates. It brings back memories of childhood which cannot be replaced, and must be celebrated and passed on to our children and grandchildren."

The Social Services Department is participating in Sharjah Heritage Days and displaying many handicrafts made from horse fronds, perfumes, and incense.

The corner of the Student Parents Council also formed an attraction point for students and parents, with students participating to review the ancient past of education in Khor Fakkan. Old pictures of schools and students were displayed, and the corner also included a free studio for children with workshops teaching them to draw and read from various traditional books.