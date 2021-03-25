UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Heritage Days Travels To Khor Fakkan On 27th March

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27th March

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) will kick off in Khor Fakkan at the heritage area on Saturday, 27th March, enabling residents and visitors of the eastern region of the emirate to explore the customs and cultures of the UAE and nations from around the world through a series of performances, events, workshops and seminars.

Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), the programme schedule for the eastern enclave comprises vibrant folk performances, art and crafts workshops, and competitions for both children and adults, in addition to kiosks that will serve up Emirati, regional and international cuisines, while others will showcase traditional condiments, costumes, jewellery and souvenirs.

Announcing the start of the SHD in Khor Fakkan, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said, "Sharjah organises this annual cultural celebration to introduce the UAE’s residents and visitors to the unique facets of local and global heritage.

Previously, the activities were conducted at varied locations throughout the emirate. However, as SHD 2021 is being held under the exceptional circumstances presented by the COVID 19 pandemic, the activities will be concentrated in the heart of Sharjah and Khor Fakkan."

He added, "Under the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the SHD has been traditionally held across various cities within the emirate to provide maximum access to members of the community and the opportunity to be a part of its rich agenda of activities, a majority of which are designed specifically to introduce younger generations to the diversity and richness of local and international cultural heritage."

The SHD will open with activities that highlight the culture of pearl diving in the UAE, artistic and folk shows representing local and world cultures, a seminar highlighting the role of museums in preserving heritage, and an exhibition by Al Mawrooth library to showcase the most prominent books on cultural heritage, among others.

