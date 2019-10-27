Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab artists, cultural production in Washington

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) During a one-day forum held recently in Washington DC’s middle East Institute, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, Manal Ataya, addressed the importance of supporting artists from the Arab region due to the vital role of arts in creating social change and enhancing cross-cultural dialogue.

Titled "Cultural Production in the Middle East", the event was aimed at providing an insight into various topics including identifying the growth sectors of various art forms, exploring the infrastructure that has been built up in the past decade - including fairs, institutions and museums - as well as highlighting the critical role of regional institutions that have offered support for artists over the past few years.

Discussions also focused on the pivotal role played by Sharjah's art institutions and the policies and programmes developed by authorities such as the Sharjah Museums Authority, which not only seeks to highlight the historical heritage, but also create a technical infrastructure to empower Emirati youth and Arab artists residing in the UAE and abroad.

During the discussion, Ataya spoke about the essential role of museums, cultural institutions and foundations in amplifying the voices of Arab artists by examining the Sharjah model and highlighting the contributions of SMA, Emirates Fine Arts Society and Sharjah Art Foundation in supporting the next generation of talent, through providing them with opportunities to develop innovative artistic practices and create public-accessible spaces where artists’ work are on display.

"Sharjah’s ongoing efforts in funding arts, providing new platforms not only for leading art figures from the region but also for emerging artists, launching different initiatives, and bringing people from diverse fields of arts together arise from the emirate's belief that supporting arts is embedded in education which benefits the community," Ataya said.

Ataya added that the experience of Sharjah is a real testament of the efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in funding arts, establishing 18 museums and other cultural institutions that engage with the community via educational programmes and exhibitions.

The panel discussion concluded by tackling challenges facing artists and addressing their needs that would help drive growth and region-wide development in cultural production.