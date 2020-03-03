UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Holding's Board Of Directors Approves 2020 Budget

Sharjah Holding's Board of Directors has approved the 2020 budget during its first meeting of the year, which was chaired by the Chairman Waleed Al Sayegh.

The board also reviewed financial and operational performance and discussed plans and strategies for the current year.

In attendance were Vice Chairman Ali Al Abdullah and Board members Khalid bin Butti, Hawazen Esber and Ahmed Al Shami, and Malek Al Khashashneh, Secretary of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was also attended by Walid Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah Holding and Shadi Al Azzeh, Al Zahia Project Head Al Sayegh highlighted the teams’ efforts to ensure that all projects are in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in terms of making the Emirate a preferred residential, tourism and business destination.

He thanked employees at the company's subsidiaries for their achievements, and emphasised that Sharjah Holding strives to enhance the standard of living for Sharjah’s residents.

The board also reviewed the development of Matajer – a neighbourhood retail centre concept – focusing on the recently opened Matajer Al Musalla and on plans to expand Matajer Al Rahmaniyah and Matajer Al Seyouh.

The board members reviewed the developments of Al Zahia community which once completed in the year 2023, will attract more than 12,000 people to the development which will include about 2,400 villas, townhouses, and apartments.

