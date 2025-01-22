Open Menu

Sharjah Honours People Of Determination With 'Himma Volunteer Award'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The 22nd edition of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) has introduced the "Himma Volunteer Award," aimed at recognising volunteers from the People of Determination who contribute the highest number of volunteer hours in diverse fields.

This initiative aligns with the award's vision to support and encourage volunteer efforts, recognising outstanding contributions to community service.

Fatima Musa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the SAVW, underscored the award's commitment to empowering People of Determination as true partners in societal development. Their presence highlights the significance of their role in fostering positive change and promoting community development.

She highlighted that organisations are becoming more conscious and committed to providing volunteer opportunities that cater to the skills of People of Determination.

The opportunities available are tailored to align with the specific tasks and the volunteering environment, providing a valuable experience that develops skills and supports the achievement of personal goals.

Al Baloushi also highlighted that the evaluation criteria for nominations focus on several key factors, including the total volunteer hours completed, the quality and impact of the contributions, and the creativity demonstrated in volunteer initiatives.

She explained that the participation criteria and required documents stipulate that volunteer activities must be distributed throughout the year and completed within the year of the award. Additionally, participants must complete a minimum of 100 volunteer hours annually to qualify.

She also encouraged interested individuals to submit their applications by 24th January 2025.

Related Topics

Sharjah January From

Recent Stories

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

7 minutes ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

21 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

21 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

22 minutes ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

1 hour ago
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

1 hour ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

2 hours ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

2 hours ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East