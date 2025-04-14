Sharjah hosts ‘Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Program’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) launched today the first edition of the Sharjah Executive Program for Publishing Professionals at the American University of Sharjah, in collaboration with the Center for Publishing, Writing, and Media at NYU school of Professional Studies, with the participation of over 50 publishers from 17 countries. The four-day program brings together professionals specialised in the publishing sector.

Held for the first time outside the United States, the program is a specialised educational initiative that aims to provide advanced training for publishing professionals in key areas including business strategies, digital practices, leadership skills, and other topics aligned with the global standards and demands of the publishing industry.

Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at the Sharjah Book Authority, affirmed that under the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, the authority places great importance on training publishers and equipping them with the latest global knowledge and technologies. He pointed out that the rapid expansion in publishing tools and the transformation of the market into a highly competitive digital environment require cultural institutions and publishing companies to stay up to date through high-level training programs.

He stressed the SBA’s commitment to providing high-quality educational platforms that bring together Arab and international publishers with global publishing experts to enhance their competencies and open new horizons for innovation and expansion, especially in digital transformation, marketing strategies, and modern distribution channels.

Andrea Chambers, Associate Dean of the Center for Publishing, Writing, and Media at NYU School of Professional Studies, described the program as a pioneering step to empower professionals in the publishing sector by providing them with best practices and strategies to enhance operational efficiency and sales.

She highlighted that the program focuses on education and training as pillars for developing leadership skills and innovation, offering participants the opportunity to engage with leading thinkers and global experts, thereby broadening their horizons and strengthening their capacity to face challenges in the global publishing industry.

Christie Henry, Director of Princeton University Press, led panel sessions sharing their experience in navigating market challenges, and discussed the opportunities and challenges of expanding into international markets, particularly the Chinese market.

In a session titled “The Power of Small Independent Publishers: The Princeton University Press Story,” Christie Henry affirmed that the success of publishing institutions does not rely solely on the quality of content, but also on building strategic relationships with readers, staff, and the wider community. She noted that reputation and loyalty are key to increasing revenue and achieving sustainable growth, and that publishing remains a risk-driven industry as it depends on ever-changing human behaviour, making data collection and analysis essential for understanding the market and making informed decisions.

She explained that today’s publishing industry requires a collaborative environment capable of adapting to rapid changes and adopting tools for positive engagement with readers, especially through partnerships with public libraries and schools to foster a love of reading from an early age. She emphasised that books have the power to shape the world we want to see.

In the session “Global Case Study: Princeton University Press in China,” Henry highlighted the opportunities offered by international publishing operations as well as the challenges they face, with a particular focus on the Chinese publishing market.

The opening day also included networking and idea-sharing exercises for participants. Dan Hayter, Sales and Marketing Director at Glassboxx, delivered a session titled “Telling Your Story: How a Website Can Attract Readers and Generate Revenue,” showcasing the importance of building a strong online presence in the digital age.

The day’s program also included a session titled “Acquiring Titles for Global Audiences: What Works and Why,” led by Michael Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Europa Editions, who shared strategies for selecting titles suitable for diverse international readers.

Inez Munsch, Managing Director at Abrams & Chronicle Books Ltd., presented a session titled “Visualizing Global: Cover Design and Visual Appeal for International Audiences,” focusing on the visual elements that attract global readers.

The program will continue over the next three days, discussing various topics including translation, global market trends, digital marketing, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the publishing industry, providing participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to advance their professional ambitions.