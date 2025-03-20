Open Menu

Sharjah Hosts Women Ambassadors For High-level Ramadan Gathering

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sharjah's Department of Government Relations (DGR), in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), has welcomed 11 female ambassadors and senior diplomatic representatives for an enriching Ramadan gathering at Bait Elowal, a new cultural landmark in Sharjah.

Guests enjoyed an exclusive tour of Bait Elowal and a special workshop led by herbalist wellness brand Hikma before the suhoor.

Sheikha Bodour said the Holy Month of Ramadan was a moment to remember one's faith, virtue and solidarity. She also thanked the DGR for organising the event, which encapsulated Sharjah's strategic commitment to inclusive diplomacy and advancing women's leadership in global cooperation.

"Female diplomats are uniquely positioned to champion innovative policy solutions and conflict resolution, reinforcing our shared global vision for equitable and impactful international relations. This event, especially during Ramadan, underscores our dedication to promoting meaningful cultural dialogue and mutual understanding.

"

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, reiterated the value of Ramadan gatherings as a platform for exchange and shared learning, reaffirming Sharjah's commitment to cultural exchange and strong global connections as a route to international cooperation.

The gathering was attended by Sajeda Shawa, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and Valentina Bernasconi, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in the UAE.

It also welcomed ambassadors to the UAE, including Annalee C. Babb, Ambassador of Barbados; Meropi Christofi, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus; Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta; Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of Latvia; Maria Belovas, Ambassador of Estonia; Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of Slovenia; Marie Ndjeka Opombo, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union; and Dieminatou Sangare, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali.

