Sharjah Housing Empowers Seniors Through Innovative Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2023 | 05:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) The 'Sharjah Housing' programme places significant emphasis on providing comprehensive services that cater to the needs of senior citizens, aligning with the 'International Day of Older Persons.'
The programme is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of seniors through various housing initiatives and services within its projects. It prioritises their housing requests, offers housing units alongside their eligible children, and provides temporary rental support until permanent housing support is granted.

Additionally, the programme introduces numerous initiatives focused on creating suitable housing and designs tailored to the global standards for seniors, all provided free of charge. It actively engages seniors in programme activities, valuing their input and empowering them within the community.

Dr. Khalifa bin Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Housing Programme, underlines the programme's dedication to meeting the housing needs of Sharjah's citizens by offering diverse housing options for different segments of the population.

He notes that the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to prioritise senior citizens have led to the development of specialised initiatives at various stages of the housing process, ensuring comprehensive support and care for them, from pre-construction to temporary rental assistance until permanent housing is secured. Notably, the 'Isnad' initiative has been established to provide pre-approved design packages at housing support cost, with implementation within a year.

Furthermore, the 'Idamah' initiative, focusing on post-construction maintenance and optimising housing unit longevity, aims to enhance senior citizens' quality of life.

The programme is committed to delivering top-tier services, dedicated to serving and caring for senior citizens and ensuring their dignified lives in a continuously supportive community.

