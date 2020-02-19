Sharjah HR Conference discusses globalisation impact on human resources

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, opened the 6th edition of the Sharjah Human Resources Conference 2020, at the University of Sharjah campus, on Wednesday.

The two-day conference, organised by the Sharjah Human Resources Department, will discuss a number of topics related to the future of human resources, in light of the challenges facing the sector, the effects of globalisation, social life and how to maintain the sustainability of human resources.

Delivering the opening speech, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Human Resources Department and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Conference, pointed out the importance of the conference and the recommendations aimed at confronting challenges in the sector.

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills, and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, said that the UAE’s interest in human resources began with the Union and the leadership's emphasis on the issue.

The ceremony included the presentation of a film on the vision and goals of the conference, the development in the field of human resources, and its main themes.

The conference was attended by the heads of departments of the Sharjah government, officials and dignitaries.