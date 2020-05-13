Sharjah Human Resources Announces Holiday For Eid Al-Fitr
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, on Wednesday announced that government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate will start the Eid al-Fitr holiday from 29th Ramadan 1441 until Shawwal 3, 1441 of the Hijri Calendar.
On this occasion, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Sharjah Executive Council Member and Chairman of SDHR, congratulated the UAE leadership, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic countries.