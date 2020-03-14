UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Human Resources Department Announces Remote Work For Pregnant, Disabled And Elderly

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

Sharjah Human Resources Department announces remote work for pregnant, disabled and elderly

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) SHARJAH, 14th March 2020 (WAM) - The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate has decided to activate the remote work system or work from home option for certain categories of employees in Sharjah government departments and institutions for a period of two weeks, which can be extended, from Sunday, March 15, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, COVID19, pandemic.

The decision applies to categories such as pregnant employees, employees with disabilities, employees with chronic diseases and weak immune systems, in addition to employees from the age group of over 60 years.

The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate called on all government departments and entities to organise their work and working norms in accordance with the decision and in proportion to the nature and need of the work.

