Sharjah Implements Integrated Working Plan To Secure Markets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, in cooperation with Souq Al Jubail, is implementing a comprehensive action plan to ensure price controls in the markets, through a set of promotional offers to shoppers on selected products during the current period.

The department has confirmed that this cooperation is aimed at providing food products at nominal prices to all consumers. Moreover, the price controls will be implemented across all food outlets to ensure the availability of different commodities to consumers according to their needs.

SEDD has also called on citizens and residents not to buy food in large quantities for storage, reassuring them that the country has enough stockpile that meets their needs.

Ali Fadil, Head of Commercial Protection Section at SEDD, assured that the department has launched inspection campaigns to verify compliance with circulars issued by the competent authorities, aimed at monitoring and protecting the markets as well as to ensure the provision of the best services to community members.

He said that site visits and inspection campaigns will continue to stop all exploitation which includes price hikes.

"Merchants and sellers in these markets will be informed to display a price list of products, in addition to providing advice and guidance on the importance of adhering to the laws, as well as will ensure the consumer’s knowledge of goods' prices and will prevent any exploitation in the selling process," he added.

Ali Fadil called on consumers to refer to SEDD through its multiple channels in case of any violation.

