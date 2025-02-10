- Home
Sharjah Innovation Park Advances Future Of Smart Lighting Technologies At Sharjah Light Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has emerged as one of the star attractions of the Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) 2025, pulling hordes of visitors to watch the mesmerising illuminations that light up the skyline every evening.
Supporting the Sharjah Light Festival aligns with SRTI Park’s vision of fostering community engagement through the fusion of technology and creativity, consolidating its status as a leading innovation hub in the UAE and the region.
The festival also provides a unique opportunity to introduce visitors to the park as a dynamic center that merges technology, research, and cultural experiences.
Commenting on its participation, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said, "We are delighted to be part of the Sharjah Light Festival, as this event reflects our vision of supporting initiatives that leverage technology to create unique experiences for the public. The overwhelming visitor turnout each evening highlights SRTI Park’s significance as a hub that blends innovation with entertainment. We remain committed to attracting companies specialising in advanced lighting technologies, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global center for innovation and creativity.
SRTI Park is home to some startups and companies specialised in smart lighting technologies, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of Things (IoT) to enhance energy efficiency and redefine visual experiences.
Sustainable lighting solutions are at the forefront of industry trends, contributing to a reduction of up to 80 percent in energy consumption compared to traditional systems – aligning with the UAE’s sustainability goals.
While the global LED lighting market is expected to reach US$105.66 billion by 2025, growing at a 13.4 percent CAGR, driven by demand for energy-efficient solutions, Sharjah is enhancing its role in this sector, with one of the largest LED lighting manufacturing facilities in the MENA region, producing 100,000 wall-integrated units and 150,000 neon fixtures annually.
The SRTI Park illuminations run until 16th February, allowing guests to immerse themselves in this extraordinary event and discover the vibrant atmosphere at SRTIP, a key destination within this world-class celebration.
