Sharjah Innovation Park boosts industry 4.0 efforts with launch of second edition of Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) To boost the diversification of the national industrial base and contribute to the positioning of the UAE as an incubator of innovation and creativity, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has recently launched Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator 2.0 (SAIA).

In line with Industry 4.0, the accelerator programme will provide local and regional start-ups with innovative solutions and a strong support system within the thriving SRTI Park ecosystem.

SAIA 2.0 is also in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy "Operation 300bn", a 10-year comprehensive policy aimed at empowering and expanding the industrial sector to become the driving force of a sustainable national economy, increasing its contribution to the GDP from the current AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah RTI Park, said, "The SAIA will focus on supporting early and growth stage start-ups to scale up in the UAE and MENA region, thereby further supporting UAE’s goal to attract world-class talent and innovation."

He added, "The SAIA is also in line with the UAE’s Unified Industrial Brand Identity, ‘Make It in the Emirates’, an integrated industrial system that leverages advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions to contribute to building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy."

Fostering advanced technologies SAIA 2.0 will likewise transform Sharjah into a testbed of advanced technologies in research, the manufacturing sector, including petrochemicals, plastics, metals, food, agriculture, water, and healthcare, space, biotech, medi-tech, pharmaceuticals, clean and renewable energy, including hydrogen production, machinery and equipment, rubber and plastic and electronics and electrical gadgets.

Al Mahmoudi noted, "SAIA 2.

0 will result in the limitless potential for growth and establish local start-ups as an integral part of the UAE’s unique success story and a key contributor to the country’s development journey."

SAIA 2.0 is a part of the endeavour to set up the pillars of the UAE Strategy of Industrial Transaction and Transformation.

Al Mahmoudi explained, "The accelerator programme reflects the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to position the UAE as a global industrial hub by focusing primarily on industries in the future that implement advanced technology and the 4th Industrial Revolution solutions and technology."

SAIA 2.0 provides a comprehensive package of facilities and incentives to position the UAE as a global industrial hub that attracts talents, developers and experts from all over the world.

Al Mahmoudi said, "The SRTI Park ecosystem is thriving with many success stories that work in a distinctive creative environment and co-locate to cope with Industry 4.0. We are aspiring to further promote innovation by providing start-ups with a wide spectrum of support, founded on innovation."

"We are developing an integrated ecosystem for intelligent industries in Sharjah in cooperation with world-class bodies. SRTI Park hosts smart businesses, Industry 4.0 developers, integrated digital technologies and manufacturers in robotics, artificial intelligence technologies, 3D Printing, autonomous vehicles and other advanced technologies," he added.

Al Mahmoudi said SAIA 2.0 will focus on supporting early-stage businesses in the following areas: Smart Construction Management, Smart Materials, Green Building, Modularisation/Prefabrication, Building Information Modelling, Additive Manufacturing, Connected Infrastructures and Connected Ecosystems.