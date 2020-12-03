Sharjah Innovation Park celebrates 49th UAE National Day with opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) On the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park Park, SRTI Park, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art headquarters that was recently inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Designed according to the best practices and highest international standards in modern technology parks, SRTI Park provides an environment conducive to creativity and innovation with its world-class infrastructure and services. The innovation ecosystem within the Park promotes Research and Development (R&D) and supports enterprise activities with triple helix collaboration among the industry, government, and academia.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, shed light on SRTI's most prominent accomplishments, its future plans, the regional and international companies at SRTI Park, and their research projects that provide solutions and innovations in various fields.

The SRTI Park houses many facilities including the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab, SoiLAB;. the biggest 3D printing exhibition in the middle East; Immensa, a leading additive manufacturing specialist company; Skypods and autonomous driving, a 2.5-km-long suspended track; Netherlands-based 2GetThere, which has begun the pilot phase of its autonomous vehicle operation; Merlin Agrotunnel, an aquaponics farm; Civil Twin Renewable Middle East, a renewable energy consultancy company; Nabta Women’s Health; VirtuE R&D, a world-class Spanish company specialising in the development of AI application for psychology; and Exoskeleton, a developer of novel smart assistive exoskeletons for the rehabilitation of stroke patients.