Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devices in H1 of 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Over 6,940 Aman fire safety devices installed in Sharjah in H1 of 2021

SHARJAH, 5th July, 2021 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority and SANED Facility Management have announced the installation and registration of more than 6,940 Aman fire safety devices during the first half of 2021.

The device connects the fire systems in the facilities to the Operations Room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the SANED Operations Room to reduce the response time to deal with fires.

Sheikh Eng. Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Prevention and Safety Authority in Sharjah, stated that the safety device contributes to protecting lives during a fire, and called on the owners of real estate and facilities in the Emirate of Sharjah to speed up registration in the system because of the many benefits that accrue to residents and properties alike.

"More than 6,940 'Aman' safety devices have been installed and registered in various regions of Sharjah during the first half of this year in partnership and coordination with the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority and General Directorate of Civil Defence. This is in line with the team’s agenda and plans to cover all residential, commercial and industrial areas as the installation of Aman is mandatory for all facilities in Sharjah to put in place the highest levels of prevention and safety in the Emirate,” said Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO of SANED.

Al Ketbi pointed out that the goal is to reach 100 per cent compliance of the owners and investors of real estate in the Emirate of Sharjah as the decision to instal and connect an advanced security system to protect buildings from fire and accidents applies at the end of this year.

"Aman" is the system approved in the emirate, under the Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2019, which requires industrial and commercial establishments and residential buildings to instal a security system that is connected to the operations room of the Civil Defence Department.

The cost of installing the safety device is AED4,200. It electronically links the alarms with the operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the safety operations room of SANED Company, the project’s executive arm, which operates round-the-clock, seven days a week.

SANED Facility Management is owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.