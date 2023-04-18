Sharjah Institute for Heritage celebrates World Heritage Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) On the occasion of World Heritage Day, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) organised a diverse celebration, in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

The celebration varied to include a symposium titled "Arab Councils", which witnessed a great interaction from the attendees who enjoyed various other activities.

Commenting on this, Dr. Al Musallam highlighted the remarkable significance of the universal event, stressing that consider it one of the most important global events that emphasise the status of heritage and the necessity of preserving it.