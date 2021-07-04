Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits Akhbar El-Yom Foundation in Egypt

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SHI), headed by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, visited the Akhbar El-Yom Foundation in Egypt and was received by journalist Ahmed Galal, Chairman of the Foundation's board of Directors, and several directors and officials.

The SHI delegation was briefed about the various facilities, departments and sections of the foundation, in addition to the cultural and media projects implemented in Egypt and other countries.

Al Musallam heard detailed explanations about the foundation's media and cultural achievements and the services it offers in the areas of printing, publishing, distribution and organising exhibitions, in addition to its future projects.

Al Musallam and Galal also discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation.

Al Musallam delivered a presentation about the institute and its pioneering efforts to document the UAE’s heritage, as well as to promote communication and interactions between cultural, scientific and media institutions, while referring to the institute’s experience in publishing.

He also introduced the services offered by the institute to researchers, scientists and educational institutions, which have made it a unique heritage, cultural and academic institution in just a few years.

Al Musallam then stressed that publishing is one of the institute’s main pillars, through which it builds bridges of cultural communication and promotes cooperation between relevant organisations, both inside and outside the UAE.

The visit was made on the sidelines of the institute’s participation in the 52nd Cairo International Book Fair, held from 30th June to 15th July, 2021.