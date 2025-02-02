Sharjah Institute For Heritage Enhances Its Presence In Cairo Book Fair
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), under the leadership of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, is actively participating in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025, which takes place from 23rd January to 5th February.
With a delegation of cultural experts that includes Khalid Al Matroushi, Ahmed Al Dah, Aisha Al Hossan, Aisha Ghabesh, Dr Minni Bounama, and Hani Khattab, the institute is showcasing a varied programme of cultural discussions designed to enhance collaboration with Egyptian institutions in the fields of heritage, publishing, and research.
Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam underscored that this participation is in harmony with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, emphasising the book as an essential instrument for knowledge exchange and the preservation of heritage.
The institute presents specialised publications on both tangible and intangible heritage, featuring dictionaries, encyclopaedias, and comprehensive studies that enhance the documentation of Arab cultural identity. SIH has now exceeded 1001 published titles, solidifying its position in promoting academic research and cultural preservation.
SIH will participate in several prominent panel discussions, including "The Future of Cultural Heritage in a Changing World," featuring Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Dr. Ahmed Zayed (Bibliotheca Alexandrina), Dr Ahmed Bahi El-Din Al-Asasi, and Dr.
Samar Said.
Another key session, "Arab Joint Publishing," will convene Dr Minni Bounama and publishing specialists to examine cross-border collaboration. The session titled "Sharjah Institute for Heritage: Awards, Programmes, and Events," with Aisha Al Hassan and Aisha Ghabesh, will showcase SIH’s contributions to cultural initiatives and heritage documentation. Meanwhile, the session "Documenting Egyptian Heritage: Completed Projects," featuring Dr Mustafa Jad, Dr Khaled Abu El Leil, Dr Abdelhakim Khalil, Eid Abdelhalim, and Dr Khaled Metwally, will explore significant initiatives aimed at preserving Egypt’s cultural legacy.
Furthermore, the institute will engage in the third digital workshop focused on the electronic portal for intangible cultural heritage, directed by Dr Mustafa Jad, Dr Ayman Suleiman, and Dr Sayed Darwish.
The cultural programme features book launches that emphasise heritage and traditions, including "Arab Folk poetry" by Dr Khaled Abu El Leil, "Traditional Foods in Celebrations and Festivals" by Dr Abdelhakim Tu'ma, and "The Art of Glass Shaping" by Dr Khaled Metwally. These works honour Arab heritage and enhance Arabic literature and research.
SIH’s presence at the fair will also include networking events, collaborations, and new initiatives, reinforcing its role as a lead
Recent Stories
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair3 minutes ago
-
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 202418 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 202418 minutes ago
-
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance1 hour ago
-
Israeli forces continue raid on Tulkarm, its camp2 hours ago
-
747 million riders used public transport, shared mobility, taxis in Dubai during 20242 hours ago
-
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games4 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, global sustainabilit ..4 hours ago
-
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’244 hours ago
-
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 20244 hours ago
-
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: GCC-Stat4 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative4 hours ago