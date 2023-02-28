Sharjah Institute for Heritage, ICESCO agree on new aspects of cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 28th February, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, received on Tuesday, at the Institute's headquarters in Sharjah, a high-ranking delegation from the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), headed by its Director General, Dr. Salem bin Muhammad Al-Malik.

The agenda of the visit included conducting an inspection tour accompanied by Abdulaziz Al-Musallam where the capabilities of the Institute, its facilities and its affiliated centers were reviewed, and included the academic administration, the Heritage library, the Manuscripts Restoration Department, the Center for International Cultural Heritage Organizations, Arab Heritage Center , exhibitions, and art studio.

Dr. Al-Musallam stressed the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation and meaningful partnership between the two parties, in order to enable them to implement more effective initiatives and projects in terms of culture, heritage, knowledge and skills related to them, pointing out that the Institute aims to achieve its mission to promote awareness of local and Arab heritage alike. Whether it seeks to open and activate renewed channels of communication with various academic, scientific and cultural bodies and institutions at the level of the Arab world and the world as a whole, highlighting that the most important of which is the Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture, which is considered a beacon of international civilizational radiation and plays a vital and active role in supporting knowledge, research and serious studies and caring for intellectuals, thinkers and educators serving Muslim issues and religious sciences.

For his part, Dr. Al-Malik welcomed this cooperation, stressing the need to continue efforts in forming qualified Arab competencies capable of managing initiatives and projects related to culture, heritage, education and science, through joint institutional work and investing in the capabilities and resources available in this direction, especially with the emergence of institutions and successful governmental centers in this field, led by the Sharjah Heritage Institute.

The visit included an agreement to conduct other visits to the institute by a team of specialists and experts in the organisation to follow up and activate the areas of cooperation that resulted from the visit and discuss ways to implement it according to a clear plan and timetable.