Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) In a Ramadan evening infused with the essence of heritage, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), inaugurated the "Heritage Nights" event at Al-Soor Square in the heart of Sharjah.

The event brought together the glow of traditional lanterns and the rhythmic melodies of folklore, creating a scene that beautifully reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted cultural identity.

This initiative is part of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s ongoing efforts to preserve intangible cultural heritage and raise public awareness of its significance. Running until 23rd March, Heritage Nights offers a rich cultural experience, featuring traditional arts, handicrafts, heritage cuisine, and theatrical performances that capture the essence of Emirati life during Ramadan nights.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam emphasised that "Heritage Nights" embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preserving cultural heritage and reinforcing its presence in the collective memory of society. He noted that this event reflects Sharjah’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding and passing down its cultural legacy in a way that blends authenticity with modernity.

"His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, has taught us that heritage is not merely a tale of the past, but a living identity that evolves with each generation. It is the bridge that connects us to our roots, shapes our present, and envisions our future. Through 'Heritage Nights,' we seek to reinforce this connection by reviving traditional customs and practices in a vibrant Ramadan atmosphere that celebrates both the past and the present," Dr. Al-Musallam stated.

He added that the event serves as a dynamic space for interaction with heritage elements, where storytellers, artisans, artists, and researchers come together to narrate the UAE’s story through the lens of history and authenticity. This gathering not only reinforces Sharjah’s cultural identity but also enhances its position as a global hub for heritage and civilisation.

The event offers an exciting lineup of activities that highlight the richness of cultural heritage. The Storytelling Village features performances by Abdulnasser Al-Tamimi, alongside a puppet theatre, reviving the age-old tradition of oral storytelling that has long been an integral part of popular folklore.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Village provides an interactive and engaging space where young visitors can immerse themselves in heritage-based entertainment and educational activities.

In an atmosphere brimming with nostalgia, the Traditional Games Corner invites visitors to experience games that were once a staple of daily life for Emirati ancestors. Meanwhile, the Ramadan cooking Competitions bring together culinary enthusiasts to showcase their skills in a lively and competitive setting.

The event also features a significant presence of the Publishers Association, allowing visitors to explore a range of cultural publications, alongside Bisat Al-Kutub (The Booksellers' Market), where heritage enthusiasts can discover rare books and literature focusing on cultural history.

As part of a complete Ramadan experience, the event recreates the cannon firing tradition in front of Al-Hisn, reviving a cherished custom that marks the breaking of the fast. Meanwhile, the Heritage Cuisine Corner offers a variety of authentic Emirati dishes, reflecting the richness of the local culinary tradition.

Adding to the excitement, a televised competition engages both attendees and viewers, while the theatre segment showcases a diverse range of local and Arab folkloric performances, celebrating the region’s artistic and musical heritage.

To ensure a well-rounded cultural experience, the event also features heritage-inspired sports competitions, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and physical activity among participants. Meanwhile, thematic discussion panels bring together leading researchers and experts to explore heritage-related topics and the challenges of preserving cultural identity.

Additionally, live painting sessions add an artistic dimension to the event, where artists create stunning works inspired by Emirati culture, offering a contemporary interpretation of traditional heritage through visual arts.

With its rich and diverse programme, "Heritage Nights" continues to serve as a cultural beacon, highlighting the depth of Emirati and Arab heritage while reinforcing Sharjah’s reputation as a leading cultural hub both regionally and internationally.