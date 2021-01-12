UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Institute For Heritage Organises Virtual Lecture On Travel Literature, Travellers' Writings About Khorfakkan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage in Khorfakkan organised on Monday a virtual lecture on travel literature and traveller’s writings and observations about the city of Khorfakkan, given by Dr. Mini Bounamah, Director of the Content and Publishing Department of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Editor-in-Chief of Marawd Magazine.

The lecture focused on trips made by travellers over time, and the Dr spoke at length about the history of Khorfakkan. The lecture was met with a very positive response from all participants.

Saqr Mohammed, Director of the Department Corporate Communications at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said: "This virtual lecture offered participants a comprehensive idea of travel literature through time; its importance, position, and informational value. The Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s vision and mission is to preserve and protect the heritage of generations, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah.

We thank the His Highness for his continuous support for all activities, programmes, plans and activities which the Institute carries out, such as this valuable lecture, which was met with remarkable interaction from participants."

Dr. Mini Bounamah said, "These books documenting tales of travels are among the most interesting and popular books regardless of their literary and cultural value. The stories tell us of many Arab travellers who sought out the horizons, waded through the unknowns, and explored deserts and wilderness. Travelling is one of the most enjoyable ways to explore the world and learn about its hidden place and mysteries, as well as visiting new societies and discovering their cultures and traditions. Among these travellers are Al-Serafi, Al-Idrisi, Ibn Jubayr, and Ibn Battuta."

Dr. Bounama pointed out that Khorfakkan was a human settlement area since ancient times, dating back to the seventh millennium BC, and its strategic location throughout history has been an attraction for economic exchanges, as a vital commercial center.

