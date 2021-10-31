Sharjah International Book Fair 2021 leverages technology to ensure enhanced visitor experience

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Visitors to the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) can look forward to an enhanced experience at the venue this year. The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has leveraged technology and logistics to offer never-before services that will save them time and effort, whether in navigating the fair’s agenda, activities, facilities and exhibitor spaces, as well as booking school visits and paying for book purchases.

SBA has partnered with the Sharjah Central Finance Department (SFD) to offer a new service that makes purchase of books from the participating publishing houses much more convenient. Self-payment machines will be set up at the hall entrances offering visitors the convenience of paying via credit/debit cards as well as other online payment systems, in addition to cash payments at the publishers’ stands.

SIBF has also improved upon information desks and digital devices at the halls’ entrances that incorporate friendly features for special needs users. Moreover, visitors to the fair can request assistance through the information desks if they lose their belongings. Furthermore, SIBF has provided additional parking spaces at the venue.

SBA has also launched an official SIBF mobile app that will add value to this year’s edition. Available on Google Play Store and Apple Store as ‘Sibf’, the new app offers users access to the fair’s programmes, including sessions, workshops, shows, publishers’ list and the books on display. Besides, the app enables users to plan a schedule and receive notifications about the timing of the sessions they wish to attend.

Given the popularity of the book fair among the student community, SBA has made the booking of school visits a one-click chore by clicking on and registering at: https://bit.ly/2XOJN8V immediately. The move aligns with SBA protocols in place to ensure students’ safety as well as the schools’ convenience.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said that SIBF constantly strives to improve upon its services to visitors every year. "SIBF has become one of the most recognised symbols of Sharjah’s cultural project to the world. We strive to ensure that SIBF projects the emirate’s vision of furthering knowledge, creativity and culture positively in every small aspect that goes into organising the fair. No detail is too small to discard if it will ensure enhanced visitor experience and serve to feed their passion for reading," he added.

Al Ameri thanked the Sharjah Central Finance Department (SFD) for supporting SIBF in its digital transformation efforts across the services by leveraging the latest technology.

For his part, Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of SFD, said: "We are empowering smart technological transformation and offering innovative digital services. To facilitate the experience of SIBF visitors, we have put in place procedures to incorporate all digital payment channels in the Smart Receipt System ‘Tahseel’ at the SIBF venue, This includes all debit and credit cards, as well as ‘Apple Pay’, ‘Samsung Pay’, ‘Google Pay’, and ‘Tahseel Pay’ digital wallets, which enable users to pay through the direct top-up service via the bank account."

"These procedures are based on the latest technology and reinforce the services offered to users in a safe and secure way, in line with our vision to create an innovative finance ecosystem that enhances sustainability and prosperity," he added.

Visitors can access registration through the following link: https://registration.sibf. SIBF is open to visitors Saturdays to Wednesdays from 10:00am to 10:00pm, up to 11:00pm on Thursdays, and 4:00 to 11:00 pm on Fridays.