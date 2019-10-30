UrduPoint.com
Sharjah International Book Fair An International Platform For Literature, Culture: Mansour Al Mansouri

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah International Book Fair an international platform for literature, culture: Mansour Al Mansouri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC, stated that the Sharjah International Book Fair, which will be held this year under the slogan, "Open a Book, Open Minds," has become a major international platform for literature and culture.

It also supports the UAE's cultural stature and enhances its role in the global publishing sector, he added.

Al Mansouri said that the UAE embraces intellectuals, writers, poets, and media people from around the world during its many international cultural events, adding that the fair will showcase the country’s bright image and cultural heritage, as well as its values of tolerance ingrained in its society.

It is also an opportunity to exchange experiences, promote books, and launch intellectual and literary products, he noted while explaining the development of the UAE’s publishing industry and the success of Emirati writers and publishers.

