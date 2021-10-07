UrduPoint.com

Sharjah International Literary Agency Signs 120 Agreements With Publishers And Writers In Amman International Book Fair

Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Sharjah International Literary Agency (SILA) has signed 120 agreements with authors and publishers during the Sharjah Book Authority’s (SBA) participation at the 20th edition of the Amman International Book Fair, which concluded recently in the Jordanian capital.

The first-of-its-kind literary agency in the UAE and the region, SILA was launched in October 2020 by the SBA to facilitate communication among publishers, authors, translators and creatives, and regulate their operations in line with prevailing official frameworks.

With the signing of the new agreements, SILA will step up efforts to safeguard the intellectual property rights of publishers and writers alike and stimulate the Arabic publishing market, while also promoting Arabic literary and cultural content globally.

The SBA pavilion at the book fair in Amman welcomed large numbers of visitors, officials, and VIP’s, including Ali Al Ayed, Minister of Culture in Jordan, who was received by Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in the Eastern Region. During his visit, the minister was presented with a copy of The Inquisition, authored by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and published by Al Qasimi Publications.

Commenting on SBA’s participation, Bussaim said that the authority is keen on strengthening its regional presence and extend wholehearted support to Emirati authors and publishers by showcasing their works at various regional and international cultural events, as these efforts support the goals of the emirate’s cultural project as envisioned by the Ruler of Sharjah that aims to build bridges between cultures and nations.

"The 120 agreements align with SILA’s goals to support publishers and authors in the region mark their foray into international markets and connect them with their counterparts around the world," he added.

The director praised the visitor turnout at the book fair and the exceptional footfall experienced at the SBA pavilion. He pointed out that the high influx of reading enthusiasts and the soaring demand for books are clear indicators of recovery following the setbacks experienced by the regional publishing sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An important literary and cultural event in the Arab region, the 20th edition of the book fair saw more than 360 publishers from 20 countries participating with several panel discussions, seminars, and book signing ceremonies.

