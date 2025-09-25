Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights modernity as key to preserving heritage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the 25th Sharjah International Narrator Forum, stressed that adapting to rapid developments is essential to safeguarding heritage and passing it on to future generations.

He noted that social media influencers have become powerful and persuasive voices, making it crucial to blend authenticity with modern technology.

Al Musallam's remarks came during a dialogue session titled “The Narrator in His Silver Jubilee: From Local to Global,” which featured the participation of Dr. Aisha Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre and General Coordinator of the Forum. The session, moderated by Professor Hind Khalifat, attracted a large audience of intellectuals, researchers, university students, and folk narrative enthusiasts.

Al Musallam highlighted that since its inception 25 years ago, the forum has served as a bridge between cultures, initially attracting storytellers from the Gulf and Arab regions, and later from across the world. Today, it stands as a pioneering knowledge platform dedicated to preserving intangible cultural heritage.

He underlined Sharjah’s commitment to documenting narratives, calling culture and heritage a vital pillar of the emirate’s international reputation.

Addressing challenges in the digital era, Dr. Al Musallam observed that some content creators attract large audiences despite lacking credibility, while authentic narrators struggle to harness modern tools. He warned that popular memory risks fading unless presented in renewed, engaging formats, urging stronger partnerships and the strategic use of technology.

He added that the forum now serves as a comprehensive research and documentation project, producing academic publications and encyclopedias on stories and storytellers, and hosting workshops and training programmes to cultivate a new generation of narrators.

The forum also contributes to UNESCO dialogues on intangible heritage and provides local storytellers with support, including social care and housing, in recognition of their cultural role.

Dr. Al Shamsi, in turn, affirmed that storytelling is a creative pursuit shared by all of humanity, not confined by gender. She noted that women today are empowered to travel and document their experiences using modern tools. She also pointed out the universal nature of folk tales, with similar stories appearing across different cultures, citing “Cinderella” as an example of a tale told in varying forms around the world.

Dr. Aisha underscored the importance of translation in spreading folk narratives globally. However, she emphasised that translations must be handled by individuals who are passionate about heritage, to preserve the soul of the original texts.

She shared that the forum has actively worked to introduce storytelling into schools and educational settings, with some narrators now visiting classrooms to share stories directly with students, a powerful way to connect youth with their cultural roots.

Discussing the forum’s future, Al Shamsi highlighted the need to utilise artificial intelligence to archive and analyse stories and even suggested incorporating science fiction elements to make performances more appealing to younger audiences. At the same time, she stressed the importance of staying true to the core of authentic storytelling traditions.

