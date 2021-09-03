UrduPoint.com

Sharjah International Narrator Forum Launches First Workshop Of Its 21st Edition

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), launched Wednesday the first interactive workshop of the 21st Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) at the headquarters of the Centre of International Organisations for Cultural Heritage at University City, Sharjah.

The workshop, which targets children aged 12 years and above, will include several sessions, including "Introduction to Character Design’ which will be presented on the first day and will commence next Saturday. The second session focuses on designing characters and drawing animal stories, while the final session will feature the creative works produced in the earlier workshops.

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH and the Supreme Organising Committee of the SINF said: "The Kalila and Dimna character design workshop will be an important feature of this year’s edition of the forum, especially since the whole month of September will be dedicated to character design. The 21st edition of SINF will be different from its past versions, since our session will extend throughout all of September, which is the new format that we have adopted after two fruitful and productive decades of organising the event, which has achieved its position as the premiere event for storytelling and literature in general.

He added: "In this year's edition, we have important personalities coming from research and the various types of arts, such artist Omar Al-Rawi as well as exciting events, programmes and activities aimed at children. There will be significant changes which will build on the accumulated experiences and knowledge that the forum has gained over the past two decades.

"

He pointed out that the presenter of the workshop, Ahmed Manar Al-Lahham, who is renowned for his skills and the information he provides, will help the participating children as they try to draw the characters of Kalila and Dimna. And although the characters are drawn from a well-known Indian book, the translation by Abdullah bin Al-Muqaffa has become an acclaimed Arab literary piece.

Dr Al Musallam expressed his thanks to Professor Al-Lahham and said he will have a positive impact on the participants of the workshop.

Aisha Al-Hussan Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre of the Institute and General Coordinator of the Forum, said: "The first interactive workshop will enable the children to learn important skills on how to draw characters, and will eventually be given the opportunity to create their own versions of popular literary characters such Kalila and Dimna."

She pointed out that the interactive workshops will last for 15 days and will be conducted in the institute’s headquarters as well as its branches. They will give the participants a great experience and provide them a balance of cultural knowledge and drawing skills.

In turn, the presenter of the workshop, Ahmed Manar Al-Lahham, said: "We tried with the children a new method of drawing using geometric shapes and then drawing on them. We had interesting and lively interactions as children tried drawing and sharing ideas amongst themselves. It was great seeing them work as a team."

Related Topics

India Sharjah Turkish Lira September Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Ali Ansari congratulates Saboor Aly over nominatio ..

Ali Ansari congratulates Saboor Aly over nomination as the best actress in Fitra ..

18 minutes ago
 Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

60 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

1 hour ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

1 hour ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.