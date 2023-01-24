Sharjah Investment Forum 2023 brings together 50 international speakers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The highly-anticipated 6th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF), organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), is set to take place on 8-9 February 2023 at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

The annual event brings together a distinguished list of local and international officials, thought leaders, and economic experts to deliberate on the future of the economy and devise solutions to empower investors to advance economic realities.

The theme of this year's forum is "Redefining economies: making significant strides for a better future," which is particularly timely given the recent global economic challenges. The forum will provide a platform for attendees to discuss and explore ways in which economies can be reshaped and reconfigured to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all stakeholders.

The distinguished SIF speakers list in the 6th edition includes a diverse range of individuals with expertise in various fields.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will provide insights into the current state of the economy and the government's plans for the economic growth.

Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development at Commerce and Economic Development Bureau in Hong Kong, and Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP Deputy Secretary for Justice in Hong Kong, will offer their insights on the strategies that have been employed to attract foreign investment and promote economic growth in Hong Kong.

At SIF 2023, more than 50 speakers – comprising experts and CEOs of major investment companies, large enterprises, trade chambers and officials from governmental and semi-governmental bodies, departments and institutions, in addition to banks, chambers of commerce, and private companies from various sectors – will take part in Invest in Sharjah’s annual flagship event.

The forum will feature a variety of panel discussions and networking opportunities to provide attendees with the chance to connect with industry leaders and share ideas.

The Sharjah Investment Forum offers an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders in the economy to come together and discuss the pressing issues of the day, and to explore ways in which they can work together to create a better future for all. The featured guests at SIF will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise and the 6th edition of the forum is poised to be a truly enlightening and productive event.

The first day of the Sharjah Investment Forum will feature a robust programme of events, including two keynote speeches and four panel discussions and two side sessions that delve into a range of critical economic topics. The discussions will centre on the mechanisms adopted by the UAE government to develop an economy that is well-positioned to meet the demands of the future, as well as the potential implications of the virtual economy on economic growth and development.

In line with the theme of the forum, a panel discussion will be organised to offer insights and predictions regarding the trajectory of economies in the decades to come. This discussion will be followed by a panel discussion on the future of the green economy, which will explore the opportunities and challenges associated with transitioning to sustainable, low-carbon economic models.

Day 1 sessions will also focus on Sharjah's investment ecosystem and the investment opportunities available in the public and private sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear success stories and gain insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with women's entrepreneurship in the digital economy. The day will provide a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape in Sharjah, and offer attendees the chance to engage in thought-provoking discussions with leading experts in their respective fields.

SIF's concluding day will focus on expanding investments opportunities between Sharjah and Hong Kong during a panel led by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development at Commerce and Economic Development Bureau in Hong Kong, and Cheung Kwok-kwan, SBS, JP Deputy Secretary for Justice in Hong Kong.

The day's session will also shine light on the future of Fintech, family business and its impact in the region, regional efforts that help companies scale up, and a workshop on FDI capacity and Readiness Training, which will upskill participants to integrate innovative approaches in investment promotion

The forum's guests include influential local and international experts and CEOs, such as Khaled Al Huriemel, CEO of Bee'ah Group; H.E Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP); Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group; David Provenzani, Country Director of Yellow Door Energy; Farah Chakhachiro, CEO of Gracia Group; Heba Hesham, WEPs, Private Sector Analyst UN Women; Yousef Khalil, Managing Director of MBE Gulf; Shafique Ibrahim, Founder of FXB Payment and a digital transformation and payment leader in notable CIO & CDO positions; Ekta Bhojwani, Vice President, Product Management, Kitopi.

The distinguished list also comprises Anuscha Ahmed Iqbal, CEO and Co-founder of Spotti; Mishal Hamed Kanoo, Chairman of The Kanoo Group; Ahmed AlKhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada; Ahmad Abu Eideh, CEO of Invest Bank; and Navin Gupta, Managing Director, MENA & South Asia, Ripple.

A dedicated exhibition will be held on the side-lines of the festival, where SIF's partners will showcase the latest international trends and innovations in various sectors, including a green economy, healthcare, education, virtual and digital economy, and Fintech. The forum's partners will also present reports and visions for the future of these industries, providing valuable insights and perspectives for attendees.

In this edition, Sharjah Investment Forum partnered with entities from the public and private sectors. SIF's governmental partners include the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Sharjah Economic Development Department, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority. Sustainability partner Bee'ah Group, Investment partner Invest Bank, Gold partners Arada Group and Sharjah Asset Management, and Silver partners Emirates Development Bank and National Paints.