Sharjah, Ireland to promote cultural collaboration

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations, DGR, has discussed with Aidan Cronin, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, the potential ways of strengthening bilateral relations between Sharjah and Dublin.

The two officials have also discussed the need to explore new partnerships in vital sectors including culture, education and innovation.

The meeting touched upon an array of initiatives to enhance mutual understanding between the two parties, including the hosting of an ‘Irish Week’ in Sharjah to promote intercultural dialogue and introduce the UAE’s multicultural community to the heritage and culture of both countries.

Sheikh Fahim affirmed that ties between Sharjah and Dublin are deep-rooted and have witnessed steady development in several areas. A few months ago, the Department received an economic delegation from Ireland and offered them first-hand insights into key investment opportunities in Sharjah’s fast-growing aviation, technology and financial services sectors.

He commented, "This meeting reflects Ireland’s keen interest in Sharjah’s culture and development process.

We look forward to enhancing cooperation and exchanging experience in areas of mutual interest, which is in line with Sharjah's directions and strategy to cement its relations with cities that share similar cultural values and economic interests."

Aidan Cronin commended Sharjah’s flourishing cultural project, which has reaffirmed its status as a leading cultural hub. He said that the emirate’s naming as the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019 attests to the recognition of its efforts in promoting culture and knowledge regionally and globally.

The Department of Government Relations was established in 2014 to provide the emirate and its international partners a platform for cooperation and diplomacy. As the centre of culture, education, and innovation in the UAE, the emirate's international reach spans the globe. The department supports this outreach through representing Sharjah abroad, welcoming international delegations, and partnering with strategic cities that share Sharjah's core values.