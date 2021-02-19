UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Islamic Affairs Opens Two Mosques In Kalba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Islamic Affairs opens two mosques in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) The Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah inaugurated two mosques in Kalba that could accommodate 1,260 worshippers, in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the aim of building more mosques in the emirate.

The first is the Haritha Bin Al Numan Mosque, which is located in the Al-Saf region built on a total area of 3,000 square metres. It includes service facilities the Imam’s residence and is flanked with a 17.30-metre-tall minaret, and can accommodate 800 worshippers.

The second one is the Al Anwar Mosque, located in Al Dahiyat area, built on a total area of 3,136 square metres, and includes service facilities and the Imam’s residence, flanked by a 29.75-metre-tall minaret, and can accommodate 460 worshippers.

