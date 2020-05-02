UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Islamic Bank Distributes Ramadan Aid To 4,000 Families Affected By COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Islamic Bank distributes Ramadan aid to 4,000 families affected by COVID-19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) Sharjah Islamic Bank, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International, launched a Ramadan Community Initiative "Mirk at the door of your home", distributing meals to approximately 4,000 families affected by COVID-19.

The initiative was launched on the first day of the holy month and involved the distribution of the Ramadan Mir boxes to affected families. Each box is filled with basic necessities including rice, sugar, salt, oil, flour, milk, wheat, lentils and other items.

Each year, during the holy month of Ramadan Sharjah Islamic Bank, collaborates with several charitable organisations, as part of its corporate social responsibility to serve members of the society.

Based on the values of giving, the bank is extremely committed to the approach of promoting charitable causes.

As part of the initiative, the bank follows strict health guidelines to ensure the preparation of food items and packages them in compliance to highest standards of safety and precautions. All packages are thoroughly screened before being dispatched to families living in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

In addition, the bank, in coordination with the Sharjah Charity International, provided daily Iftar meals to 500 students from Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, in addition to distributing 500 daily Iftar meals across workers ’accommodations at the Sharjah Airport Free Zone.

Related Topics

Ajman Oil Sharjah Bank All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Airport Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh orders for conducting seropre ..

14 minutes ago

Health deptt collects samples of Type-D hospital s ..

14 minutes ago

RTA opens two internal roads in Dubai

17 minutes ago

Spain eases strict lockdown as US approves virus d ..

14 minutes ago

Rehman Malik's book "coronavirus-threat to nationa ..

16 minutes ago

Town administrations conduct disinfection spray

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.