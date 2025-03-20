Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote sustainability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced a strategic partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah. This initiative aligns with the SIB’s commitment to sustainable development goals and reinforces its leadership role in preserving the environment and natural resources.

As part of this partnership, the two entities have launched the “Tree Planting” initiative, supporting national efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and protect plant diversity.

The initiative commenced with planting 50 native trees at Al Montather Reserve on Mleiha Road, attended by officials from SIB and EPAA, as well as volunteers and environmental enthusiasts.

With a goal of planting 5,000 trees by the end of the year, this initiative is designed as a long-term commitment to sustainable environmental practices. It introduces an innovative incentive mechanism that promotes community participation—one tree will be planted for every new bank card issued. This approach encourages individuals and institutions to actively contribute to afforestation projects while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of SIB, emphasised that this partnership with EPAA is a pivotal step toward increasing environmental awareness and embedding sustainability into corporate culture.

He highlighted the SIB’s dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact on the community, noting that customers play a key role in this initiative. Every banking transaction made through SIB cards directly contributes to national efforts to protect the environment, aligning with the UAE’s national strategy for planting Al Ghaf trees—a reflection of the country’s deep-rooted environmental values.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, emphasised that the initiative embodies the spirit of effective partnerships between institutions to achieve shared environmental goals and strengthen efforts to instil environmental awareness in society.

Under this strategic partnership, both parties will roll out a series of ongoing and innovative environmental initiatives to reduce carbon footprints, preserve biodiversity, and combat climate change.