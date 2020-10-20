Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the "Joud" card in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Islamic Bank launched the "Joud" prepaid card in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International, which enjoys a list of qualitative benefits and added value aimed at digitizing the process of transferring funds and monthly financial aid from the association to about 1,300 needy families. The cards are aimed at making it easier for those in need to obtain the financial support provided to them by the association in a safe and fast manner, using global payment methods that rely on electronic banking transactions instead of direct cash transactions.

The announcement of the launch of the new card came during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Sharjah Islamic Bank and the Sharjah Charity International, which was held this morning (Monday), at the Society’s main headquarters in Samnan.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International, and Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank and several senior employees of the bank and the association. Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammad bin Khalid Al Qasimi signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Sharjah Charity International and Mohamed Abdalla, on behalf of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The "Joud" card is characterized by a wide range of services that can be used inside and outside the UAE, as well as for secure purchase via the internet. It is intended only for cases benefiting from the monthly assistance of the Sharjah Charity International so that the value of the aid is deposited on it monthly and the recipient spends the aid through this card, whether withdrawing in cash or via purchases through Sharjah Islamic Bank ATMs without fees for withdrawals.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of SCI, said, "We appreciate the efforts of Sharjah Islamic Bank in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International to do what serves the needy families and make it easier for them. There is no doubt that the Joud Card, which was agreed and issued by Sharjah Islamic Bank, is a dedicated card given to needy families who are registered as part of the monthly aid so that they can through it receive their monthly dues and spend them in cash or the form of purchases easily and conveniently. We have agreed that the card will be valid for five years."

He pointed out that," The association includes among its records more than 1,300 families who benefit from the monthly aid. Approximately 13.5 million Dirhams have been spent since the beginning of this year until the end of September, and the association, through the board of directors and all its affiliates and workers, is making all its efforts to ensure facilitation for the needy families and to enhance confidentiality and privacy in a way that protects the dignity of the beneficiaries, and we continue our role through the interaction of everyone and the cooperation of all partners supporting the association in a way that serves the march of charitable work in Sharjah."

Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of SIB said: "The launch of the card confirms the bank’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with all parties under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and developing charitable, humanitarian and community work in the emirate.

We continue to develop services, which contribute to facilitating transactions, saving time and effort, and preserving privacy, in light of the recent acceleration and diversity of different types of financial transactions to provide the easiest, best and most flexible solutions to our customers.

He added: "The governmental and private entities in the Emirate of Sharjah are working in perfect harmony with the vision of the wise leadership to continue the development process in the emirate, and from this point of view comes the launch of the "Joud" card in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International, and we are committed to improving the quality of services provided to the public, within the framework of the bank’s endeavour to provide the best banking services to customers, including those of the Sharjah Charity International, enabling them to quickly, easily and securely benefit from the opportunities available with the new card, which reflects the characteristics of our various banking services."

The beneficiaries of the "Joud" card can use it for purchases that fall within the scope of a person's basic needs. It cannot be used for purchasing items that are a waste of the essential purpose of assistance, which is to provide material cover for the needy in respect of the provision of basic living needs. It is also considered an additional channel to make the stakeholders in the association more aware of the extent of the beneficiaries' eligibility from the aid provided, as well as reduce the burden on the beneficiaries of reviewing the association every time.

The card makes it easier for the beneficiary to receive in-kind assistance such as a "school bag", where the value of the bag is deposited with the card, and then the bag can be purchased from outlets.

If the monthly assistance stops, the card will remain valid for the holder to benefit from by recharging himself, noting that the card is valid for 5 years.

It is noteworthy that Sharjah Islamic Bank provides a wide range of services conforming to Sharia to serve individuals, companies, institutions and investors, in addition to providing all global banking services and facilities, which are designed to meet the requirements of the retail and corporate customer base during the current period to support the state’s efforts to contain the Coronavirus under the slogan "We Commit Until We Succeed, "and in line with the UAE Vision 2021, aimed at building a creative, high standard and competitive knowledge-based economy. It aligns with the bank’s strategy in keeping pace with global economic transformations and using the latest digital technologies in banking that are internationally approved.

While the establishment of the Sharjah Charity International dates back to 1989 when His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued his directives to establish a charitable edifice with humanitarian goals to be built in the Emirate of Sharjah, where the association was established under the name of "Al Ber Charity Society" before it was amended in 2000 to become the ‘Sharjah Charity International’. It supports nearly 25 thousand beneficiaries of limited income across the United Arab Emirates