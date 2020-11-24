UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Islamic Bank Organizes Workshop On Investment And Financial Management

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Islamic Bank organizes workshop on Investment and Financial Management

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Sharjah Islamic Bank organised a virtual workshop titled 'Investment and Financial Management'. The workshop was attended by 55 Emirati talents, seeking for knowledge and training on the basics of Finance Management. It was held in partnership with the Badiri education and Development academy, the learning and capacity building arm of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), The workshop included 7 main themes. These included the difference between saving and investment, the stages of investment in a person’s life, the available investment methods and the differentiation between different investment assets, in addition to present and future opportunities, current market trends, and the importance of discipline in investment.

Fatima Al Suwaidi, Head of Learning and Development at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: "This workshop comes within the framework of the bank’s commitment to its social responsibilities, especially those related to supporting women and the constant endeavour to enhance their professional capabilities in a way that enables them to effectively contribute to the comprehensive development process. It empowers Emirati women, providing them with the knowledge they need, especially in the fields of investment and business, by providing specialized workshops and training courses that contribute to improving performance and help achieve goals.

"

Dr Mona Al Ali, Director of the Badri Academy, said: "This type of workshop embodies the impact of cooperation and joint work on achieving qualitative achievements that serve institutions and individuals and enhance their contribution to the advancement of countries’ economies and growth rates. The job market is directed to those wishing to develop their job performance and start their entrepreneurial projects, which saves a lot of time and effort and turns academic subjects into practical learning that has tangible results.

She added, "After the success of the experience of cooperation with the government and private institutions in the country, we are looking forward to expanding the base of this cooperation and opening new horizons for young male and female entrepreneurs to acquire new skills in various fields that will serve the future of their business and develop their professional and functional performance."

The workshop, which witnessed interaction from all the participants in the workshop, aimed to explain the elements of sound investment and the data of the local market to empower women and help them make correct investment decisions that would help launch a phase in the process of economic development.

Related Topics

Business Education Sharjah Job Bank Young Male Women Market All From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

German States Propose Extension of COVID-19 Partia ..

8 seconds ago

Govt adopted comprehensive policy to combat COVID- ..

9 seconds ago

Pakistan welcomes release of prisoners in Afghanis ..

5 minutes ago

Biden Declares US Presidential Election 'Over', Ca ..

5 minutes ago

US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner ..

5 minutes ago

Reconciliation committee setup to resolve mineral ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.