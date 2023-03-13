Sharjah Islamic Bank Receives 'Learning Culture Of Year' Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 13th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Human Resources and Learning Platform in the middle East and Africa awarded Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) with the Learning Culture of the Year Award at a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai. Mona Al Ali, Senior Manager of the Bank's Learning and Development Department, received the award on behalf of SIB.

Jassem AlBlooshi, Head of Strategic Management at Sharjah Islamic Bank, expressed his pride in the bank's achievement, which reflects SIB's commitment to providing a sustainable job environment that supports the development of its employees. SIB focuses on education concepts to attract and retain highly knowledgeable talent and competencies capable of continuous learning, which enables employees to contribute effectively to achieving a competitive and sustainable advantage in the financial and banking services provided to their customers.

The bank adopts the philosophy of studied organisational learning at the individual, team, and institutional levels, implementing a permanent plan to develop competencies and capabilities and involving distinguished employees in decision-making and problem-solving processes. SIB overcomes business challenges, particularly in the financial and banking sectors, by keeping abreast of global technological developments while ensuring a successful competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation.

AlBlooshi expressed his pride in the team's excellence and participation in achieving the bank's vision, mission, and corporate values. He emphasised that SIB's low turnover rate in the financial sector positions it as a leader in building capabilities and adhering to a sustainable work approach.