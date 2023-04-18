UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Islamic Bank Reports Operating Profit Increase By 32%, Net Profit By 25% For Q1 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% for Q1 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) announced that its operating profit before provisions increased by 31.9 percent, amounting to AED 327.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to AED 248.5 million for the same period last year.

Net profit reached AED 233.1 million for the quarter ending 31st March 2023, compared to AED 187.0 million for the same period last year; an increase of 24.6 percent.

Net income on financing and investment products rose by 26.1 percent, an increase of AED 76.6 million, reaching AED 370.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to AED 293.8 million for the same period last year. Net fees, commissions and other Income increased by 25.3 percent to reach AED 113.5 million, compared to AED 90.5 million for the same period the previous year.

As for general and administrative expenses, SIB achieved a noticeable improvement in the cost-to-income ratio, which reached 32.26 percent compared to 37.96 percent at the end of last year. Expenditures amounted to AED 156.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to AED 135.8 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of AED 20.3 million.

SIB recorded an increase in net impairment provisions amounting to AED 94.

7 million, compared to AED 61.5 million for the previous period, an increase of AED 33.2 million or 54.0 percent. Total Assets reached AED 60.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, an increase of AED 1.1 billion or 1.9 percent compared to AED 59.1 billion at the end of 2022.

The bank has maintained a strong liquidity position as its total liquid assets amounted to AED 14.1 billion, 23.3 percent of its total assets, compared to 23.9 percent at the end of the previous year. On the other hand, the Islamic financing to customer deposits ratio stood at a strong 72.6 percent compared to 77.6 percent last year.

Total customer financing stabilised at AED 30.4 billion, approximately at the same level as last year at AED 30.7 billion.

SIB’s total investment in financial securities rose by AED 1.7 billion or 20 percent, reaching AED 10.3 billion compared to AED 8.5 billion at the end of last year.

Customer deposits witnessed a surge of AED 2.3 billion or 5.9 percent, reaching AED 41.9 billion during the first quarter, compared to AED 39.5 billion at the end of last year, as a result of adding new products to meet customer needs.

Related Topics

Sharjah Bank Same UAE Dirham March Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes o ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

59 seconds ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

16 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

33 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

36 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

53 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.